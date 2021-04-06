Mother faces daughter's killer: 'I wish you nothing but bad luck'

CROWN POINT — The mother of a Hammond woman killed in 2017 told one of her daughter's killers Tuesday, "I wish you nothing but bad luck."

Kashena L. Hayes, 27, pleaded guilty in February to one count of voluntary manslaughter, a level 2 felony, in exchange for a 20-year sentence.

Her children's father, Lavell Holloway, 28, was convicted at trial last year and sentenced to 60 years in prison for murdering Kadejah Ariel Jackson, 21, on Jan. 27, 2017, in the 900 block of Becker Street in Hammond.

Jackson's mother, Aisha Jackson, said her daughter — her "everything" — died in her arms in front of their home.

"I just don't understand — how could a small, simple fight lead to the death of my child?" she said. "All because of envy."

According to court records, Hayes wanted to fight Jackson because Holloway, who has two children with Hayes, had an affair with Jackson.

Aisha Jackson said Hayes traveled from Chicago to Hammond to kill Kadejah because Hayes was jealous of Kadejah.

"The 20 years that you're getting — I really don't appreciate that," she said. "To take a life, yours should have been taken, too."