CROWN POINT — A mother facing neglect charges alleging her two sons died in a fire they started while she was away from their apartment wants to reject the state's proposed plea agreement, her attorney said Tuesday.
Kristen Gober, 35, has gone over the proposed plea deal with defense attorney Thomas Mullins several times but doesn't want to accept it, Mullins said.
Gober had been contemplating the plea offer since at least April.
Mullins asked Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell to set a trial for the week of Feb. 10.
Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz said she was willing to give Gober until a pretrial hearing Jan. 7 to make a decision on the plea offer.
Boswell wasn't willing to wait that long.
"We've been going on and on and on," the judge said. "The plea has been out there. She's reviewed it. She doesn't want it. I don't want to keep it out there in limbo."
Boswell set a status hearing for Dec. 9, and Jatkiewicz agreed that would be the last possible date Gober could accept the plea agreement.
Gober is accused of leaving her three young sons unsupervised overnight as she drank vodka with a neighbor.
The morning of March 25, 2018, her 6-year-old son and his 4-year-old brother were playing with the stove and caught a blanket on fire in their fourth-floor apartment at the Lakeshore Dunes complex in Gary's Miller section, records state.
The 6-year-old boy survived, but his siblings Kailani Gober, 2, and Khristopher Gober, 4, died from smoke inhalation.