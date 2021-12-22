Mother facing OWI charges after son ejected in crash

CROWN POINT — A Gary mother was wanted Wednesday on charges she was driving drunk Dec. 9 when she caused a three-car crash on Interstate 80/94, resulting in her 6-year-old son being ejected.

Soneca S. Alexander, 35, and her child both were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois, after the crash on eastbound I-80/94 at the Calumet Avenue ramps, Lake Criminal Court records show.

An Indiana State Police trooper arrived at the crash scene about 4 p.m. and found Alexander's son lying on the ground, surrounded by good Samaritans.

Witnesses told police Alexander was driving erratically as she traveled on a ramp and into oncoming traffic on I-80, according to court records.

Alexander's gray 2003 GMC collided with a gray 2016 Jeep, and both of those vehicle were struck by a white 2014 Freightliner semi, records state.

Alexander's son, who was not wearing a seat belt or buckled into a booster seat, suffered two broken legs and severe damage to his teeth when he was thrown through a glass window onto the roadway.

The extent of Alexander's injuries was not disclosed in court records.