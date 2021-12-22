Mother facing OWI charges after son ejected in crash

CROWN POINT — A Gary mother was wanted Wednesday on charges she was driving drunk Dec. 9 when she caused a three-car crash on Interstate 80/94, resulting in her 6-year-old son being ejected.
Soneca S. Alexander, 35, and her child both were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois, after the crash on eastbound I-80/94 at the Calumet Avenue ramps, Lake Criminal Court records show.
An Indiana State Police trooper arrived at the crash scene about 4 p.m. and found Alexander's son lying on the ground, surrounded by good Samaritans.
Witnesses told police Alexander was driving erratically as she traveled on a ramp and into oncoming traffic on I-80, according to court records.
Alexander's gray 2003 GMC collided with a gray 2016 Jeep, and both of those vehicle were struck by a white 2014 Freightliner semi, records state.
Alexander's son, who was not wearing a seat belt or buckled into a booster seat, suffered two broken legs and severe damage to his teeth when he was thrown through a glass window onto the roadway.
The extent of Alexander's injuries was not disclosed in court records.
Alexander agreed to take a portable breath test, which showed her blood alcohol content to be 0.218, court records allege. The other drivers tested negative for alcohol.
Alexander was charged with seven felonies, including neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated.