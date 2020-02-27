Mother of alleged victim testifies on behalf of boyfriend charged with rape

CROWN POINT — A woman testified Thursday her boyfriend was "off his meds" when he gave a false name just before his arrest in Racine County, Wisconsin, on charges alleging he raped her daughter.
Karl J. Harden Jr., 42, of East Chicago, signed a no contact order during a hearing Thursday prohibiting him from communicating with the alleged victim.
The alleged victim's mother, who testified she is currently Harden's fiancee, said she recently moved to Gary so Harden could live with her in Lake County if he is able to post bond.
Harden is currently being held on a $75,000 surety or $7,500 cash bond on two counts of rape, one count of criminal confinement and one count of sexual battery.
Harden is accused of forcing the girl to engage in oral sex twice while he was alone in a Merrillville hotel room with her Oct. 3.
The girl told police her mother and Harden picked her up at a gas station, told her she could miss school and drove her to the Economy Inn in Merrillville.
She said her mother talked about how Harden was "the king" of the household and she was "the queen," before leaving the room to go to the hotel office, records state.
The girl told police it was possible her mother set her up for the alleged sexual abuse, records state. The girl alleged her mother warned her not to tell anyone.
The mother testified Thursday she was aware Harden has warrants for misdemeanor charges in LaSalle and Cook counties in Illinois, but said Harden could not be extradited for those.
She said Harden was "off his meds" when he gave the name "Mr. Boyd" before his recent arrest in Racine County, Wisconsin. Harden was extradited from Wisconsin to Lake County to face the rape charges.
The woman said she could post a $3,000 cash bond and would drive Harden to all court appearances.
Harden's attorney, Susan Severtson, said Harden's felony convictions were in the "distant past" because they were 10 to 20 years old.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Nadia Wardrip said Harden was a danger to the community because he had multiple felony convictions dating back to the 1990s and has lived in multiple states, making him a flight risk.
Wardrip cited Harden's girlfriend's testimony that she was aware he had court dates in Illinois, but she didn't take him to them.
"Clearly he's not getting to all of his court dates, even with the love and support" of his girlfriend, Wardrip said.
Severtson said if authorities in Illinois thought his crimes were serious enough, they could use the court system to extradite him.
Wardrip said a preliminary analysis of DNA evidence by Indiana State Police showed Harden's DNA was recovered from the girl when she submitted to a rape kit.
Judge Pro Tempore Michael Pagano denied any reduction in bond.
Despite Severtson's objection, Pagano also granted Wardrip's request to order Harden to give a DNA sample for further analysis in the case.
Harden's next court date was set for April 9.