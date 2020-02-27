Mother of alleged victim testifies on behalf of boyfriend charged with rape

CROWN POINT — A woman testified Thursday her boyfriend was "off his meds" when he gave a false name just before his arrest in Racine County, Wisconsin, on charges alleging he raped her daughter.

Karl J. Harden Jr., 42, of East Chicago, signed a no contact order during a hearing Thursday prohibiting him from communicating with the alleged victim.

The alleged victim's mother, who testified she is currently Harden's fiancee, said she recently moved to Gary so Harden could live with her in Lake County if he is able to post bond.

Harden is currently being held on a $75,000 surety or $7,500 cash bond on two counts of rape, one count of criminal confinement and one count of sexual battery.

Harden is accused of forcing the girl to engage in oral sex twice while he was alone in a Merrillville hotel room with her Oct. 3.

The girl told police her mother and Harden picked her up at a gas station, told her she could miss school and drove her to the Economy Inn in Merrillville.

She said her mother talked about how Harden was "the king" of the household and she was "the queen," before leaving the room to go to the hotel office, records state.