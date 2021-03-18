Mother of man killed in Bishop Ford shooting seeks answers

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to his arm about 11 a.m. the same morning, police and the medical examiner's office said.

A 23-year-old woman and 4-year-old girl were in the car with Stevens Jr. but were uninjured, police said.

The 34-year-old driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Police did not clarify which driver is believed to have shot first or what led to the shooting.

Stevens-Moore said her grandson had called her that morning to tell her about a police presence on the expressway. He initially thought there had been a car accident.

It was about an hour afterward she got a call back saying her son was injured in a crash. She said she quickly connected the dots.

Shortly afterward, the same grandchild called Stevens-Moore back to let her know Stevens had been shot and was at a hospital.

"I was first told it was a terrible accident. Next thing I heard was that he was shot," she said.

It wasn't until early in the week following Stevens-Moore's son's death that she was able to get any answers, she said.