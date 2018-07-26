MICHIGAN CITY — Alissa Parker displayed a now-eerie image Thursday morning of a tweet sent out by the principal of Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut a week before a lone gunman killed her 6-year-old daughter and 25 others at the school on Dec. 14, 2012.
The tweet reads, "Safety first at Sandy Hook ... It's a beautiful day for our annual evacuation drill!" The tweet contained a photograph of young students and staff posing outside in neatly organized lines.
The reality that came a week later was far different and continues to shed light on how to better prepare for shootings that take place at schools, Parker told a group of law enforcement officers, educators and others gathered at the Blue Chip Casino for the "Era of School Shootings" conference.
Parker said on the day in question, her 6-year-old daughter Emilie left for school on a bus for the last day of classes before winter break and she was out Christmas shopping when she received notice there had been a shooting at a local school.
She first assumed the shooting took place at the high school, but learned a short time later from her husband that it had occurred at the elementary school - the same school attended by her daughter.
"My heart just completely stopped," she said.
Parker said she raced to the school and after finding near-chaos, was directed to the nearby fire station to wait for information with the other parents.
More than five hours later, she said the group was bluntly told, "children have expired."
"They did not know how to tell us something of such a sensitive nature," Parker said.
The observation from her unique vantage point was among several Parker shared Thursday, not to point fingers, but with the hope of making improvements.
Parker, who has since helped found Safe and Sound Schools did not dodge her own missed opportunity, by sharing that it had occurred to her before the shooting that the school was vulnerable. While the school had locked exterior doors, which the gunman easily bypassed by shooting out a window, check-in at the school office was on a honor basis and the classroom doors did not have interior locks.
"I knew how easy it was to get into that school," she said.
Chief among her observations was the lack of communication, including failing to involve first responders in the school safety plan.
"They were not a part of our team," she said. "That day we got in each other's way. That day we slowed each other down."
A teacher climbed out a window and ran to an nearby fast food restaurant to call 911.
Portage Police Chief Troy Williams, who attended the event, said each of the Portage Township public schools has a radio to communicate directly with his department.
Police also have real-time access to surveillance cameras in the schools and police respond en masse to each alarm sounded at a school, he said.
"We're doing a lot of these things," he said of Parker's observations.
Parker said the entire Sandy Hook shooting lasted just four minutes.
It is also important, she said, to come up with a plan B and cross train.
"What happens if a key player is taken out," Parker said.
The death of key people in the school's safety plan trickled down to confusion when it came to reunifying students with parents, she said.
"That caused a lot of confusion as the day went on," she said.
Parker ended by urging the group not to rest in a false sense of confidence with safety improvements at schools and not to believe, "This will never happen here."