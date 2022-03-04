Mother of shooting victim to host Mother's Day event to build community of support

HAMMOND — The mother of a young man who was fatally shot in Hammond is launching an effort to support other mothers who have experienced loss at the hands of gun violence.

Last August, Vanessa Lopez was struck with the news that her 26-year-old son, Jalen Hunter, had been killed by an unknown suspect, who still remains unidentified and at large. With his death, Hunter left behind two sons ages 3 and 6 years old.

This will be the first Mother's Day Lopez has spent in the wake of her son's death.

"My birthday is also in April, and my son was big on birthdays," she said. "It's going to be different. I'm trying to stay positive and not cry. But I miss him. I know he's in heaven, and I know he is proud of me. It's a feeling I can't describe. It feels like there's a hole in my heart, but I have to keep pushing."

In an effort to support other women impacted by grief, she is hosting the pre-Mother's Day brunch called "Let's Talk" to honor mothers who have lost children to gun violence.

"'Let's Talk' focuses on the life of the mothers," Lopez said. "I think we can all hear from another. One minute I'm crying, the next I have tears of joy. The pain does not leave, you just learn to cope. And moms need one another. We all know this feeling. No one else knows this pain like we do. We also want to help not just mothers, but families. We're all trying to turn pain into purpose."

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30 at the Wicker Park Clubhouse at 2215 Ridge Road in Highland. Tickets will be given free to the first 35 mothers in Northwest Indiana who have lost a child due to gun violence. Attendees must register by April 1 and can visit jalenlhunterfoundation.org to get tickets. There will be food and beverages, and baskets and gift cards will be given out.

Lopez created the Jalen L. Hunter Foundation last fall and has since hosted giveaways and charitable events.

In November 2021, the family raised thousands of dollars to offer as a reward in search of the shooter who took the life of 26-year-old Jalen Hunter in late August.

A reward of $10,000 is being offered for the the arrest and conviction of the person who killed Jalen Hunter, of Jacksonville, Florida. Hunter was fatally shot while he was staying in Northwest Indiana to attend his cousin's funeral and visit with family, Lopez said.

Hunter was found dead from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle at 5 p.m. Aug. 24 in the 500 block of Lewis Street, said Hammond Police Department Lt. Steve Kellogg.

Lopez said the loss of her son is among several others who have recently died from an increase in gun violence. She said she hopes her group and others like it can band together to put a stop to senseless deaths.

"It seems like gun violence is the new thing, the new trend," Lopez said. "We have to figure out a way to stop this. Something needs to happen. This is happening more and more each day."

The investigation is ongoing and the search for a suspect continues.

"All I can do is continue to pray," Lopez said. "It's going to happen. I still have faith that there will be some evidence or information to come. It's just a matter of time."

The Jalen L. Hunter Foundation Inc., aims to help other families who have lost loved ones to gun violence. Lopez said the organization is focused on grief support, aiding in funeral costs and also community outreach. She plans to host some public workshops later this year.

The Jalen L. Hunter Foundation can be reached at jlhfoundationinc@gmail.com and 219-629-3801.

Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to call Hammond Detective Sgt. Joe Munoz at 219-852-2995.

