Mother pleads guilty in deaths of sons, ages 2 and 4, in apartment fire

CROWN POINT — A Gary mother could face up to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday in connection with the deaths of her two young sons, who died in a fire after she left them alone all night.
Kristen A. Gober, 35, admitted in a plea agreement she left her three sons, ages 2, 4 and 6, alone in their fourth-floor apartment at the Lakeshore Dunes complex in Gary's Miller section in March 2018 while she drank alcohol and spent the night with a maintenance man.
Two of the boys were playing with a stove and caught a blanket on fire the morning of March 25, 2018, records state.
Kailani Gober, 2, and Khristopher Gober, 4, died from smoke inhalation in their apartment building, 5820 Forest Court.
Their then-6-year-old brother was able to escape the apartment without a shirt or his glasses, records state.
Firefighters battled the fire for more than four hours, but the building sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage, causing dozens of residents to seek refuge at area shelters.
Neighbors rescued a fourth child — an 8-year-old boy — who leaped from the building into blankets they were holding.
Gober told police she attempted to get her children out of her apartment, but there was too much smoke. She said she was in a state of shock and could not watch the fire, so she began walking down the road.
Police found a half-smoked marijuana cigarette in Gober's purse during an inventory of her items, documents state.
Gober had been considering the state's plea offer for at least nine months.
She pleaded Monday to two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a level 1 felony, and one count of neglect of a dependent, a level 6 felony. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
If Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell accepts Gober's plea agreement, her sentence on each of the level 1 felonies will be capped at 30 years. Attorneys agreed to a cap of one year in jail on the level 6 felony neglect charge.
Attorneys will be free to argue at sentencing whether Gober should serve the sentences concurrently. If she's ordered to serve them consecutively, she could face 60 years in prison.
Gober, who has been in custody since her arrest shortly after the fire in March 2018, will receive credit for time served and good time at sentencing. She has been unable to post a bond of $125,000 surety or $12,500 while her case has been pending.
Boswell set Gober's sentencing hearing for April 6.