Mother pleads guilty in deaths of sons, ages 2 and 4, in apartment fire

CROWN POINT — A Gary mother could face up to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday in connection with the deaths of her two young sons, who died in a fire after she left them alone all night.

Kristen A. Gober, 35, admitted in a plea agreement she left her three sons, ages 2, 4 and 6, alone in their fourth-floor apartment at the Lakeshore Dunes complex in Gary's Miller section in March 2018 while she drank alcohol and spent the night with a maintenance man.

Two of the boys were playing with a stove and caught a blanket on fire the morning of March 25, 2018, records state.

Kailani Gober, 2, and Khristopher Gober, 4, died from smoke inhalation in their apartment building, 5820 Forest Court.

Their then-6-year-old brother was able to escape the apartment without a shirt or his glasses, records state.

Firefighters battled the fire for more than four hours, but the building sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage, causing dozens of residents to seek refuge at area shelters.

Neighbors rescued a fourth child — an 8-year-old boy — who leaped from the building into blankets they were holding.