Mother pleads guilty to scalding her toddler in hot bath

CROWN POINT — A Hammond woman faces a minimum of three years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday in connection with the intentional scalding of her toddler.

Cristiana Mendez, 23, admitted she placed her then-19-month-old son in a dangerously hot bath July 19, 2017, at the family's apartment and poured a cup of scalding water over him, according to a plea agreement.

The child suffered partial-to-full thickness burns on about 40% of his body, court records say.

The boy's skin was peeled off from his head to his foot, and he has had multiple skin grafts, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Judith Massa said.

Mendez pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, a level 5 felony. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss six other counts, including two level 3 felony counts of neglect and battery, in exchange for her plea.

Mendez's plea agreement calls for a minimum prison sentence of three years.