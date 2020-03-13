Mother sentenced to five years in prison for scalding toddler in hot bath

CROWN POINT — A Hammond woman was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for scalding her then-19-month-old son in a hot bath in 2017.

Cristiana Mendez, 23, admitted she placed her then-19-month-old son in a dangerously hot bath July 19, 2017, at the family's apartment and poured a cup of scalding water over him, according to a plea agreement.

Mendez had been facing three to six years in prison after pleading guilty in February to neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, a level 5 felony.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell sentenced her Thursday to five years in prison, records show.

Mendez's son suffered partial-to-full thickness burns on about 40% of his body, court records say.

The boy's skin was peeled off from his head to his foot, and he has had multiple skin grafts, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Judith Massa said during a February hearing.