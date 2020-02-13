Mother sentenced to 35 years for 4-month-old daughter's beating death

CROWN POINT — A Hammond woman said nothing on her own behalf Thursday before a Lake Criminal Court judge sentenced her to 35 years in prison for killing her infant daughter in late 2018.

Lisa M. Rodriguez, 28, agreed to the sentence as part of a plea agreement worked out by her attorney, Derrick Julkes, and Lake County prosecutors.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty in January to aggravated battery, a level 1 felony, in the bludgeoning death of her 4-month-old daughter, Brooklynn Rodriguez, who was born cocaine positive, according to court records. Brooklynn died Dec. 4, 2018, after Rodriguez brought her to a hospital.

A forensic pathologist found new and old bruises on the child's torso during an autopsy. She also had several brain bleeds and a quarter-sized fracture to the skull, records state. Her death was ruled a homicide by blunt force trauma to the head.

Lake Juvenile Court granted the Indiana Department of Child Services authority Oct. 25, 2018, to take custody of the girl because she was cocaine positive at birth, records state. The department was unable to locate Rodriguez or Brooklynn before the child's death.

Judge Samuel Cappas told Rodriguez Julkes had given her "a gift" by obtaining the plea agreement.

