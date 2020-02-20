Mother, son arrested in drug raid near Dyer school

DYER — A mother and son are accused of distributing marijuana and THC-infused edibles out of a house less than a mile away from an elementary school.
An 8-month investigation by the Lake County Drug Task Force netted a large amount of drugs and paraphernalia, including cocaine, pot, THC edibles, and other products, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.
Many of the products discovered were made with flavors that children "might find attractive or desirable," Martinez said.
The drug task force executed a search warrant Feb. 11 in the 8200 block of Columbia Avenue in unincorporated Dyer. The house is less than a mile away from George Bibich Elementary School, according to a news release.
Angelos Lujano, 19, and his mother, Irene Botello, 35, both of unincorporated Dyer, each face criminal charges in the case, including a level 2 felony for allegedly dealing pure THC extract, the main psychoactive compound from cannabis.
They are accused of distributing high-grade marijuana, THC edibles, and wax made of unadulterated THC extract. Several bottles of THC-infused syrup, solid bricks of breakfast cereal laced with THC, and baggies of cocaine were also confiscated in the search, police said.
Detectives were able to track some of the products from neighboring states where marijuana has been legalized, Martinez said.
“Many of the products officers found in this case were labeled with stickers suggesting that they were to be sold in other states to patients medically certified to receive them," Martinez said. “Items like these are supposed to be prescribed and regulated; however, they end up in the hands of people who would sell them in Lake County in violation of Indiana law.”
Cash found inside vacuum-sealed bags — something the sheriff's office sees often in drug trafficking cases — was also seized, Lake County Drug Task Force Cmdr. Alfred Villarreal said.
Court records show Lujano and Botello are charged with the following felonies: dealing in a schedule I controlled substance that weighs at least 28 grams and dealing in marijuana that weighs between 30 grams and 10 pounds.
Lujano also faces a felony charge of unlawful possession or use of a legend drug. Both mother and son have also been charged with two misdemeanors: possession of a controlled substance and marijuana possession.