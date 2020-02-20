Mother, son arrested in drug raid near Dyer school

DYER — A mother and son are accused of distributing marijuana and THC-infused edibles out of a house less than a mile away from an elementary school.

An 8-month investigation by the Lake County Drug Task Force netted a large amount of drugs and paraphernalia, including cocaine, pot, THC edibles, and other products, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.

Many of the products discovered were made with flavors that children "might find attractive or desirable," Martinez said.

The drug task force executed a search warrant Feb. 11 in the 8200 block of Columbia Avenue in unincorporated Dyer. The house is less than a mile away from George Bibich Elementary School, according to a news release.

Angelos Lujano, 19, and his mother, Irene Botello, 35, both of unincorporated Dyer, each face criminal charges in the case, including a level 2 felony for allegedly dealing pure THC extract, the main psychoactive compound from cannabis.

They are accused of distributing high-grade marijuana, THC edibles, and wax made of unadulterated THC extract. Several bottles of THC-infused syrup, solid bricks of breakfast cereal laced with THC, and baggies of cocaine were also confiscated in the search, police said.

