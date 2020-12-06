Mother tells son's killer 'I hate you' before judge hands him 45 years

CROWN POINT — The mother of a 28-year-old man killed last year in East Chicago told her son's killer Friday she hated him and did not understand why he took her child.

Tonya Doss said her son Jacque Anderson, of Gary, was the oldest of her six children.

"He had a gentle soul," Doss said. "He went to work, he went to the gym, he came home. He spent time with his siblings."

Angel Zamot, 23, offered a brief apology to Doss before Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas sentenced him to an agreed term of 45 years in prison for murdering Anderson.

Zamot, who was believed to be homeless at the time of his arrest, pleaded guilty Oct. 29 to murder.

He admitted to shooting Anderson multiple times as Anderson sat in a car July 5, 2019, at the GoLo gas station in the 1400 block of Carroll Street in East Chicago.

Police identified him as a suspect in the homicide after releasing a surveillance image of him from the gas station.

Police later confirmed Zamot and Anderson had worked together at a fast-food restaurant, but Zamot had been fired from the business.