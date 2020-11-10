Mother testifies she saw man raping 8-year-old girl

The girl's pants and underwear were down around her ankles, and the woman could not see where Wilson's pants were, she said.

She testified she called Wilson's name, and he pulled his pants up and charged aggressively toward her as he went upstairs.

The woman said her daughter was visibly shaking, so she led her upstairs and told her to hide in a bedroom.

"I asked him what was wrong with him," she said.

She and Wilson agreed to talk the next day, but she snuck out of the house afterward and went to her relatives' home nearby for help, she said.

The woman testified she wasn't sure who called 911, but said she did not.

Her family members helped her retrieve her children from inside the home, and she talked to police when they arrived, she said.

Police called for an ambulance and the girl was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, Gary police Patrolman David Umbarger testified.

Umbarger said he first encountered the mother in the street, as she held her daughter in a blanket.

The mother was "distraught and crying," he said.