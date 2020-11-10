Mother testifies she saw man raping 8-year-old girl

CROWN POINT — At least one juror appeared shocked Monday when a Lake County deputy prosecutor revealed graphic child sex abuse allegations against a Gary man facing trial this week.
An attorney for Donovan Wilson, 29, asked jurors to look for a lack of consistency and reliability as they listen to testimony and evidence.
The child's mother, whom The Times is not naming to protect the girl's identity, testified she walked in on Wilson as he raped her 8-year-old daughter in February at her Gary home.
Wilson is facing one count of child molesting, a level 1 felony. Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez is presiding over his trial.
Defense attorney Roseann Ivanovich reserved Wilson's right to recall the child's mother for further testimony this week.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Tara Villarreal said a DNA analyst with Indiana State Police would testify this week that DNA found on the girl's private parts likely came from Wilson.
The mother, who didn't appear to show emotion during her testimony Monday, said she put her other children to bed and went to the basement to look for her daughter.
As she walked into her basement, she saw Wilson sitting on a couch, with her daughter in front of him, she testified. Wilson had his hand on her daughter's back, she said.
The girl's pants and underwear were down around her ankles, and the woman could not see where Wilson's pants were, she said.
She testified she called Wilson's name, and he pulled his pants up and charged aggressively toward her as he went upstairs.
The woman said her daughter was visibly shaking, so she led her upstairs and told her to hide in a bedroom.
"I asked him what was wrong with him," she said.
She and Wilson agreed to talk the next day, but she snuck out of the house afterward and went to her relatives' home nearby for help, she said.
The woman testified she wasn't sure who called 911, but said she did not.
Her family members helped her retrieve her children from inside the home, and she talked to police when they arrived, she said.
Police called for an ambulance and the girl was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, Gary police Patrolman David Umbarger testified.
Umbarger said he first encountered the mother in the street, as she held her daughter in a blanket.
The mother was "distraught and crying," he said.
Police entered the home, and Wilson emerged from a back room wearing only boxer shorts, Umbarger said.
Wilson said, "What's going on?" and appeared to be unsteady on his feet, he said.
The girl was too young for staff at Methodist Northlake to perform a rape exam, so the girl was transferred to another hospital in St. Joseph County, the mother said.
