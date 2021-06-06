Mother to be re-sentenced for leaving children alone before deadly fire

CROWN POINT — A Gary woman is scheduled to be re-sentenced later this month for leaving her three children alone overnight before they accidentally started a fire that killed two of them.

Kristen A. Gober, 36, cannot be sentenced to more than 42 years in prison, the Indiana Court of Appeals ruled in February.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell sentenced Gober in August to 51 years in prison, after Gober previously admitted to two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a level 1 felony, and one count of neglect of a dependent, a level 6 felony.

Kailani Gober, 2, and her brother, Khristopher Gober, 4, died from smoke inhalation the morning of March 25, 2018, after Khristopher and his 6-year-old brother accidentally caught a piece of fabric on fire while using the stove in their unit at the Lakeshore Dunes Apartments in Gary's Miller section.

The children were attempting to make breakfast for themselves, because Gober left them alone for 15 hours while she drank alcohol and spent the night with a maintenance man.

The fire frightened the children, who put the burning item in a closet and hid under a blanket in Gober's room, records state.