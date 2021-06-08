Mother wanted on neglect charges after baby, older brother suffer life-threatening injuries

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago mother was wanted Tuesday on charges alleging she neglected her two young sons, who each were treated for life-threatening injuries caused by abuse.
Bonnie E. St. John, 20, reportedly telling family members who questioned her about bruising on her 2-year-old son's body in December she whipped him with a belt for biting his younger brother.
St. John's 10-month-old son was treated at Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago in March for a broken right arm, bruising on his thigh, jaw and forehead, uncontrollable vomiting and elevated liver enzymes, Lake Criminal Court records state.
Doctors concluded the baby's broken arm was caused by twisting of the extremity, records state.
East Chicago police talked with a relative of St. John's and learned her 2-year-old son also had bruises on his upper thigh, records state.
Her older son previously was treated at a hospital in January for uncontrollable vomiting, a rash all over his body and bruising on his torso, according to court documents.
St. John, of East Chicago's Harbor section, was uncooperative with hospital staff and said her children fall a lot, records allege.
She was charged Friday with five felony counts of neglect of a dependent.
The Indiana Department of Child Service became involved after the 2-year-old was treated in January, but later closed the case after the bruising healed, records state.
East Chicago police notified Indiana DCS case managers of abuse allegations in January and March, Lt. Brian Paine said.
Family members recently provided police with photos showing the 2-year-old also suffered severe bruising from above his waist to below the middle of his thighs in December, records state.
St. John's mother told police she asked her daughter about the bruising observed in December, and St. John allegedly admitted to beating the boy with a belt.
The mother told police she advised St. John the boy was only 2 years old and should not be hit with a belt, records state.
Anyone with information about St. John's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Carina Acevedo at 219-516-2429. To remain anonymous, call 219-391-8500.