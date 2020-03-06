Mother who robbed two banks granted probation

HAMMOND — A federal judge has freed on probation a Michigan City woman who robbed two Hammond banks while she was pregnant with twins.

Chief Judge Theresa L. Springmann imposed a sentence of three years supervised release on 40-year-old April D. Hill, who pleaded guilty last summer to two felony counts of bank robbery.

The judge also ordered Hill to pay $9,900 restitution to her victims.

The U.S. Attorney’s office had recommended the judge imprison Hill for two years to reflect the severity of her crime.

Defense attorney Kerry C. Connor asked the judge to give her client probation on grounds Hill had led a law-abiding life before these robberies.

Connor said Hill was raised by her grandmother and was the victim of domestic violence as a 13-year-old.

Hill is mother to six children under the age of 4, including the twins to whom she gave birth while on home detention in this case. Her eldest daughter is 22 years old.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hill has been working at a fast-food restaurant since she was released from federal detention in November 2018, less than a month after her arrest.

Hill had faced a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment.