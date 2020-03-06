Mother who robbed two banks granted probation

HAMMOND — A federal judge has freed on probation a Michigan City woman who robbed two Hammond banks while she was pregnant with twins.
Chief Judge Theresa L. Springmann imposed a sentence of three years supervised release on 40-year-old April D. Hill, who pleaded guilty last summer to two felony counts of bank robbery.
The judge also ordered Hill to pay $9,900 restitution to her victims.
The U.S. Attorney’s office had recommended the judge imprison Hill for two years to reflect the severity of her crime.
Defense attorney Kerry C. Connor asked the judge to give her client probation on grounds Hill had led a law-abiding life before these robberies.
Connor said Hill was raised by her grandmother and was the victim of domestic violence as a 13-year-old.
Hill is mother to six children under the age of 4, including the twins to whom she gave birth while on home detention in this case. Her eldest daughter is 22 years old.
Hill has been working at a fast-food restaurant since she was released from federal detention in November 2018, less than a month after her arrest.
Hill had faced a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment.
State and federal court records state Hill walked into the Fifth Third Bank at 1716 E. 165th St. in Hammond at 1 p.m. Aug. 17, 2018, and handed a teller a note demanding cash. The teller told police Hill indicated she was armed by holding her hand under her shirt by her waist.
Hill fled with $1,700 cash.
The FBI said Hill later robbed the BMO Harris Bank at 7250 Indianapolis Blvd. of $8,200 about 3:20 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2018.
Federal investigators traced the crimes to Hill through surveillance camera images of her and the car she drove and arrested her Oct. 25, 2018, at a residence in Michigan City. State court records indicate Hill had previously lived in Gary.