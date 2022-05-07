Mother's Day wish for son's justice: $20,000 reward now offered for man's killer

HAMMOND — This will be the first time a mom will spend Mother's Day without her beloved son as a result of gun violence; however, her resolve to find justice and bring peace to other grieving parents has only grown stronger.

Last August, Vanessa Lopez was struck with the news that her 26-year-old son, Jalen Hunter, had been killed in Hammond by an unknown suspect, who still remains unidentified and at large. With his death, Hunter left behind two sons ages 3 and 6 years old.

"I know (Sunday) is going to be difficult for a lot of moms and myself," Lopez said.

Nearly 10 months after his death, Lopez has recently doubled the reward offer for information leading to her son's killer in hopes of finally finding justice.

A billboard now advertises the reward of $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Hunter's death. The reward initially began at $10,000.

The new billboard is stationed in the 1600 block of 165th Street, near the Hammond Home Depot.

In an effort to support other women impacted by grief, Lopez hosted a pre-Mother's Day brunch April 30 called "Let's Talk" to honor mothers who have lost children to gun violence.

"We made a lot of new connections," she said. "I met moms I didn't know and got to see moms I knew from the Christmas giveaway. ... We had a lot of moms who lost their children 18, 20 years ago who said, 'I wish there was something like this back then.'"

Hunter, of Jacksonville, Florida, was fatally shot while he was staying in Northwest Indiana to attend his cousin's funeral and visit with family, Lopez said. He was found dead from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle at 5 p.m. Aug. 24 in the 500 block of Lewis Street, said Hammond Police Department Lt. Steve Kellogg.

The investigation is ongoing and the search for a suspect continues.

"All I can do is continue to pray," Lopez said. "It's going to happen. I still have faith that there will be some evidence or information to come. It's just a matter of time."

Last fall, Lopez created the Jalen L. Hunter Foundation and has since hosted giveaways and charitable events. In November 2021, the family first offered a $10,000 reward in search of the shooter.

The Jalen L. Hunter Foundation Inc., aims to help other families who have lost loved ones to gun violence. Lopez said the organization is focused on grief support, aiding in funeral costs and also community outreach. She plans to host some public workshops later this year.

She said the community has grown tighter, and she has many plans on the horizon, such as a 24/7 support hotline, monthly grief coach meetings and a workshop Aug. 27 in the Hammond Sportsplex and Community Center.

"We are going to try to help as many people as we can," Lopez said.

The Jalen L. Hunter Foundation can be reached at jlhfoundationinc@gmail.com or 219-629-3801.

Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to call Hammond Detective Sgt. Joe Munoz at 219-852-2995.

