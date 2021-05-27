Motorcycle crash shuts down 2 lanes of I-94, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A motorcyclist is injured and two of the three westbound lanes of Interstate 94 are closed in the Michigan City area following an early afternoon crash, according to Indiana State Police.
The single-vehicle crash was reported at 1:38 p.m. less than a mile west of Exit 40 to U.S. 20, police said.
The center and left westbound lanes are closed.
Come back to nwi.com for more details as they become available.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Bob Kasarda
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.