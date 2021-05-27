 Skip to main content
Motorcycle crash shuts down 2 lanes of I-94, police say
MICHIGAN CITY — A motorcyclist is injured and two of the three westbound lanes of Interstate 94 are closed in the Michigan City area following an early afternoon crash, according to Indiana State Police.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at 1:38 p.m. less than a mile west of Exit 40 to U.S. 20, police said.

The center and left westbound lanes are closed.

Come back to nwi.com for more details as they become available.

