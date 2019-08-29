PORTAGE — A 19-year-old motorcyclist collided with two vehicles Wednesday night, but managed to remain on his bike while leading police on a 100-mph chase, according to the incident report.
Evan Graber, of the 1800 block of Lake Superior Road, apologized to police and told them he "got scared" when he saw one of their cars, according to Portage police.
Graber, who suffered what appeared to be redness and minor scraping on his right leg, was taken for a medical evaluation and then to jail on a preliminary felony charge of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving resulting in property damage to another person, police said.
Police said the chase began shortly before 8 p.m. along northbound Willowcreek Road near Lute Road and it appeared the motorcycle moved side to side upon encountering two vehicles at the intersection of Mulberry Road.
The motorcycle then disregarded the red light at Central Avenue and stopped at the nearby Burger King fast food restaurant, police said.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
The officer approached Graber with gun drawn, during which time Graber apologized and admitted he had collided with two vehicles at the Mulberry intersection, according to police.
One motorist involved in the collision said she was traveling north after the light turned green when she heard the impact on the driver's side of her vehicle, police said. The other driver reported the motorcycle struck the passenger side of her vehicle.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.