PORTAGE — A motorcyclist, who allegedly fled the scene of a crash last fall after suffering injuries severe enough to have to be flown out for medical care, has been charged with drunken driving, Portage police say.

Jeffery Gawlinski, 54, who provided Chicago and Valparaiso addresses, was booked into the Porter County jail Tuesday and is charged with failing to remain at the scene of a crash and three counts of operating while intoxicated, including one of endangering others, records show.

A Portage police officer said he responded around 2:31 a.m. Oct. 6 to a report of a motorcyclist crashing in the area of 621 W. County Road 700 North and then being picked up by a pickup truck.

The officer reported finding the 2022 Harley Davidson heavily damaged and having left a debris field over 100 feet long. The bike appeared to have struck a fire hydrant, shearing several bolts.

Police tracked down the owner of the bike, who said it was in the possession of Gawlinski. Gawlinski's girlfriend reported finding him on her back porch and called 911.

Officers located Gawlinski in an area hospital with his eyes swollen shut, but he did not want to provide a statement.

Gawlinski's girlfriend reportedly told police she found him lying injured on her back porch and claiming to have been run over by a car and hitting his head on a fire hydrant. She said he was later flown by helicopter to a trauma center for care.

Gawlinski's blood alcohol content was found to be .155 or nearly twice the legal limit for driving, according to the police report.

Gawlinski turned himself in Tuesday afternoon at the jail.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Christian Gibson Nathan Shemwell Edwin Cabrera Matthew Gilbert Jaime Vargas-Gomez Justin Hardee Colin Benninghoff Hannah Chapman Gilbert Bolster Jeremiah Albertson Carnell Fitzpatrick Spencer Morgan Trashawn Johnson Donald Reyes James Darling Jr. Marquez Dabney James Merritt Keshaun Perkins Roger Brodien Michael Burch Shant Kirokian Corey Moore Kassie Rodriguez Jason Craig Brianta Diming Casey Robinson Thomas Cox Mary Lou Rohrbacher Robert Moore Stephen Powers Shelba Umar Derek Croy Tiara Green Dustin Gertz Kevin Richards Erick DeAlba Marc Sheckells William Ballard David Richardson Thomas Seguin Deideronna Richmond Andrew Marich