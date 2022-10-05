Motorcyclist airlifted, U.S. 20 closed several hours following crash, Porter official says

PORTER — A motorcyclist was airlifted to a South Bend trauma center late Tuesday afternoon after colliding with a vehicle, shutting down a local stretch of U.S. 20 for several hours, according to Porter Fire Department Chief Jay Craig.

It appears the motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 20 when he collided around 4:25 p.m. with a vehicle attempting to cross the highway from West Oak Hill Road, Craig said.

The motorcyclist was transported to nearby soccer fields and then airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend.

The driver of the passenger vehicle escaped injury, Craig said.

U.S. 20 was shut down in both directions until shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday for cleanup and an investigation, he said.

Others responding to the crash scene included the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, which provides landing zone services in Porter County, and the Chesterton and Burns Harbor police departments.