Motorcyclist airlifted, U.S. 20 closed several hours following crash, Porter official says

PORTER — A motorcyclist was airlifted to a South Bend trauma center late Tuesday afternoon after colliding with a vehicle, shutting down a local stretch of U.S. 20 for several hours, according to Porter Fire Department Chief Jay Craig.
Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock
It appears the motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 20 when he collided around 4:25 p.m. with a vehicle attempting to cross the highway from West Oak Hill Road, Craig said.
The motorcyclist was transported to nearby soccer fields and then airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend.
The driver of the passenger vehicle escaped injury, Craig said.
U.S. 20 was shut down in both directions until shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday for cleanup and an investigation, he said.
Others responding to the crash scene included the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, which provides landing zone services in Porter County, and the Chesterton and Burns Harbor police departments.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Taylor Pennington
Arrest date: Sept. 28, 2022 Age: 19 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2203930
Charges: Carrying a weapon in a correctional facility, felony
Randall Eaton
Arrest date: Sept. 26, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2203893
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Steve Markopoulos
Arrest date: Sept. 26, 2022 Age: 43 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2203892
Charges: Theft, felony
Angela Bright
Arrest date: Sept. 28, 2022 Age: 33 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2203919
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
James Harwood
Arrest date: Sept. 29, 2022 Age: 53 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2203932
Charges: Criminal recklessness, felony
Kuldeep Singh
Arrest date: Sept. 27, 2022 Age: 25 Residence: Richmond, NY Booking Number: 2203917
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Michael Maas
Arrest date: Sept. 25, 2022 Age: 43 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number: 2203889
Charges: Theft, felony
Kenny Gardner
Arrest date: Sept. 26, 2022 Age: 58 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2203890
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Tiffany Murphy
Arrest date: Sept. 26, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Westville, IN Booking Number: 2203891
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Bethany Villanueva
Arrest date: Sept. 25, 2022 Age: 37 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2203888
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Kolten Laskowski
Arrest date: Sept. 26, 2022 Age: 18 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2203899
Charges: Theft, felony
Trevor Crnkovich
Arrest date: Sept. 27, 2022 Age: 29 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2203905
Charges: Neglect of a dependent, felony
Kenneth Kirkham Jr.
Arrest date: Sept. 24, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2203879
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Alexis Karagias
Arrest date: Sept. 29, 2022 Age: 45 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2203935
Charges: OWI
Mallory Balch
Arrest date: Sept. 24, 2022 Age: 25 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2203876
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Steve Lonzo
Arrest date: Sept. 26, 2022 Age: 41 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number: 2203894
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
John Vuko
Arrest date: Sept. 28, 2022 Age: 46 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2203920
Charges: OWI w/ prior conviction, felony
David Allen
Arrest date: Sept. 27, 2022 Age: 35 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2203904
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Cody Mang
Arrest date: Sept. 29, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2203934
Charges: OWI, felony
Kayla Villeneuve
Arrest date: Sept. 24, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2203877
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Christopher Maloney
Arrest date: Sept. 27, 2022 Age: 35 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2203907
Charges: Battery, felony
Marcellous Woods
Arrest date: Sept. 24, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2203874
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Cyndi McGowan
Arrest date: Sept. 29, 2022 Age: 52 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2203942
Charges: OWI, felony
Jairo Delgado-Garcia
Arrest date: Sept. 24, 2022 Age: 32 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2203880
Charges: Battery, felony
