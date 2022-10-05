 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Motorcyclist airlifted, U.S. 20 closed several hours following crash, Porter official says

  • Updated
  • 0
Porter airlift

A helicopter responds to Tuesday to airlift a motorcyclist injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 20, an official said.

 Provided

PORTER — A motorcyclist was airlifted to a South Bend trauma center late Tuesday afternoon after colliding with a vehicle, shutting down a local stretch of U.S. 20 for several hours, according to Porter Fire Department Chief Jay Craig.

Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock

It appears the motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 20 when he collided around 4:25 p.m. with a vehicle attempting to cross the highway from West Oak Hill Road, Craig said.

The motorcyclist was transported to nearby soccer fields and then airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend.

The driver of the passenger vehicle escaped injury, Craig said.

U.S. 20 was shut down in both directions until shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday for cleanup and an investigation, he said.

Others responding to the crash scene included the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, which provides landing zone services in Porter County, and the Chesterton and Burns Harbor police departments.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine army delivers humanitarian aid for liberated areas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts