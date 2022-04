Motorcyclist arrested after high-speed pursuit, police say

CEDAR LAKE — One man is in custody after a high-speed chase and another was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after his vehicle struck a utility pole in separate, unrelated incidents, police said.

At about 3:55 p.m. Tuesday, Cedar Lake Police Officer Alexis Dills observed an enduro motorcycle without a current license plate near Hilltop Drive and North Lake Shore Drive, police said.

Dills attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver did not stop and fled at a high rate of speed, police said.

Dills and Officer Allen Sulski pursued the driver north on Fairbanks Street and took him into custody in the 12500 block of Burr Street after he drove off the road into a field and became stuck, police said.

After the driver tried to hide from the officers, he was taken into custody, police said.

The driver, Mark Odea, 33, of Cedar Lake, was taken to the Lake County Jail and charged with resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and several other infractions and license violations, police said. Odea is not licensed to operate a vehicle in any state, police said.

In an unrelated incident shortly after the pursuit, Cedar Lake Police Corp. Ryan Miller arrived at a crash in the 12800 block of Fairbanks Street.

The driver, a 44-year-old man from Crown Point, had suffered a medical issue and drove off the roadway and hit a utility pole, police said.

Cedar Lake Fire Department personnel removed the driver from the vehicle and he was taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point with minor injuries, police said.

The crash shut down Fairbanks Street for several hours while NIPSCO crews made repairs, police said.

