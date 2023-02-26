GRIFFITH — A 22-year-old man died Friday during a crash in Griffith, the Lake County Sheriff's Department said.

Officials believe that just before 4:30 p.m. Friday, a car being driven by an 18-year-old Griffith man was traveling east on East Main Street and attempting to turn north onto Johnson Road when a motorcycle traveling west struck the car.

The motorcyclist was transported by helicopter to the University of Chicago Medical Center but was declared dead on arrival, the sheriff's department said. The 18-year-old driver and a 20-year-old man from Portage who was sitting in the passenger seat were not injured.

Authorities have not released the names of anyone involved as of Sunday evening.

The cause of this crash has not been determined.