Motorcyclist dead after driving into rear of SUV on U.S. 20, police say

LAPORTE — A 24-year-old motorcyclist is dead after driving into the rear of a vehicle stopped along eastbound U.S. 20 at Michigan Street, LaPorte County Sheriff Cpt. Derek Allen said.

A sheriff's deputy was in the area when around 4:20 p.m. Thursday she heard the sound of a crash and found the motorcycle had struck the rear of a 2018 Subaru sport utility vehicle, Allen said.

The driver of the SUV was stopped in the eastbound passing lane of the highway and yielding to oncoming traffic when the crash occurred.

The gray 2012 Triumph Tiger motorcycle was driven by Erik S. Smith, of Post Falls, Idaho, and failed to slow down in enough time to avoid the collision, Allen said.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

"Toxicology test results are pending," Allen said.

