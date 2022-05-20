Motorcyclist dead after driving into rear of SUV on U.S. 20, police say

The gray 2012 Triumph Tiger motorcycle was driven by Erik S. Smith, of Post Falls, Idaho, and failed to slow down in enough time to avoid the collision, Allen said.
Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
"Toxicology test results are pending," Allen said.
Garbage truck blows tire, crashes into house
LAPORTE — At least one person was seriously injured when a garbage truck crashed into a home in LaPorte County on Tuesday.
The accident happened just before noon along U.S. 35 near 400 South at Kingsbury. LaPorte County Sheriff John Boyd said it appears front tire on the driver's side blew, causing the truck to veer across a grassy median and both northbound lanes before hitting the south side of the house.
Homeowner Dylan Seely, 23, was at work when the accident occurred. His 22-year-old wife Simone and their infant daughter were in the house at the time.
He said Simone was treated for minor injuries. Their daughter was not injured.
Seely told investigators she had her baby in her arms when she looked out the front window and saw the truck heading toward the house, police said.
Police said the driver, Jeron Higgins, 41, of Stevensville, Michigan, was ejected from the truck. He was transported to the hospital complaining of pain on the left side of his body.
Two other workers on the truck, Clyde Fuller, 26, of Galien, Michigan, and Chris Haverstock, 22, of LaPorte, were also taken to the hospital.
Fuller complained of pain to his shoulder and face. Haverstock complained of pain to his left leg.
One of the men was transported by helicopter to a trauma center at an outside hospital, police said.
All lanes of U.S. 35 were closed to traffic while emergency responders cleared the debris.
