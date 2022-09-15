Motorcyclist dead after slamming into rear of truck on U.S. 20, police say

LAPORTE — A 29-year-old Michigan City man died Wednesday evening after slamming his motorcycle into the rear of a semi-truck that was slowing in the area of the Renaissance Academy Montessori Charter School along U.S. 20, LaPorte County police said.

Witnesses said the motorcyclist, later identified as Timothy R. Hefner, had been travelling at excessive speeds and in a reckless manner, according to police.

Hefner was pronounced dead at the scene and toxicology test results are pending, police said.

Police said they were called out around 4 p.m. Wednesday to the crash scene and were told a green 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle had been traveling eastbound on U.S. 20 when it struck the rear of an eastbound flatbed trailer

The driver of the truck, a 46-year-old Ohio man, reportedly told police he decreased his speed to 40 mph for the school at 4093 West U.S. 20 when he felt something collide with the rear of his trailer. He stopped his truck at that time.

Four witnesses described the motorcycle driving reckless, police said.

The truck driver was not injured.

"The crash investigation is ongoing," police said.