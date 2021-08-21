 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist dies after being ejected in rear-end crash, police say
alert urgent

Moto crash

A vehicle is damaged after being struck by a motorcycle on Interstate 80/94 Friday. The motorcyclist was ejected and died at the scene, police said. 

 Provided by Indiana State Police

GARY — A male was fatally ejected from his motorcycle after rear-ending a vehicle on Interstate 80/94 late Friday.

At 10:08 p.m. Friday the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck in the westbound lanes of I-80/94 at mile marker 11 in Gary, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee D. Frey.

His identity or age has not yet been released, but he was described as a white male who suffered blunt force trauma.

The motorcyclist had struck the back end of a vehicle at the location and the rider was ejected, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield.

He was then struck by several vehicles, dying at the scene. Those inside the vehicle that the motorcycle struck were unharmed.

Further details will be released as the coroner's office notifies the deceased's family.

