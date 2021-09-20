Motorcyclist dies following collision with semi-trailer

HEBRON — A 30-year-old Hebron man died Friday night after his motorcycle collided with a semi-trailer on State Road 2 near the entrance ramp to Interstate 65, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

Martinez said Steven Niles was riding his motorcycle eastbound on Ind. 2 around 9 p.m. when the motorcycle came into contact with the left front of the westbound truck, sending the motorcycle onto the shoulder and into a guardrail.

Niles was seriously injured when he was thrown from the motorcycle over the guardrail. Several motorists stopped and attended to Niles until an ambulance arrived to transport him to Franciscan Health Crown Point, Martinez said.

Niles died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to the Lake County coroner.

Martinez said the cause and circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.