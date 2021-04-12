 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motorcyclist dies in Chesterton crash
breaking urgent

Motorcyclist dies in Chesterton crash

Ambulance stock

File photo of ambulance.

 Times file photo

CHESTERTON — A LaPorte man died Sunday evening when his motorcycle collided with an SUV on North Calumet Road near the intersection of Ind. 49, according to officials.

The deceased was identified by the Porter County coroner's office as 32-year-old Justin Barnes, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coming Sunday, see a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright.

A motorcyclist riding just ahead of Barnes told police the pair were riding southbound on Ind. 49 after having left the Denny's restaurant in Portage and were turning south on to North Calumet Road about 7:30 p.m., police said.

The other biker said he saw the collision with Barnes in his rearview mirrors and returned to attempt resuscitation.

The 76-year-old driver of the SUV who collide with Barnes told police he was driving northbound on North Calumet Road at 42 mph toward his Chesterton home when Barnes' motorcycle veered into his lane, police said. The driver said he could not avoid the head-on collision.

The driver of the SUV was found to have no intoxicants in his system, and his wife, who was a passenger, was taken to the hospital for back pain, police said.

Police said they were told an autopsy would be done to determine if there were any intoxicants in Barnes' system.

The other motorcyclist told police he was not aware of Barnes consuming any alcohol or drugs.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Minn. mom describes talking to son before shooting

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts