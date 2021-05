Motorcyclist fled Lowell police after traveling 3 times over speed limit, chief says

LOWELL — A motorcyclist accused of leading police on a chase Friday after he was caught speeding over three times the posted speed limit told officers he fled because he didn't have a license, an official said.

Police discovered Joseph A. Jordan, 19, of Dyer was driving with a valid driver's license but did not have a motorcycle endorsement, Lowell Police Chief James Woestman said.

A chase began about 7:43 p.m. Friday at West 135th Avenue near White Oak Avenue, where Jordan was clocked traveling about 94 mph in a 30 mph zone.

A Lowell officer tried to stop Jordan, but he fled, prompting the officer to chase him. A Lake County Sheriff's helicopter and St. John Police Department assisted in the pursuit.

Jordan led police on a chase for about eight minutes total until he came to 109th Avenue and White Oak Avenue, Woestman said. It was there he was taken into custody.

"(Jordan) stated he fled because he was scared and didn't have a license," Woestman said.

Jordan faces one count of resisting law enforcement and reckless driving. Formal charges had not been filed as of early Monday.

