Motorcyclist flips the bird, prompting assault by intoxicated woman, police say

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Porter County police say an intoxicated driver tailgated a motorcyclist and then pushed her off her bike once they came to a stop sign.
The motorcyclist reportedly told police she was driving eastbound on County Road 700 North shortly before 5 p.m. Monday when a black vehicle began tailgating her.
As the vehicle came extremely close, the motorcyclist said she gave the driver the middle finger, according to the incident report. When the biker stopped for a sign at County Road 50 West, she said the tailgating driver, later identified as Makayla Martin, 23, of Kouts, exited her vehicle and shoved her to the ground.
A witness who lives in the area supported the story given by the motorcyclist, police said.
Martin, who smelled of alcohol and had watery eyes, reportedly told police she was just trying to speak to Martin because she too had driven motorcycles.
"Makayla, through slurred speech, told me that she was tailgating (the motorcyclist) because she was attempting to protect (her)," police said.
Martin claimed the motorcyclist had been the one to approach and was pounding on her vehicle window forcing her to exit, police said. She said she shoved the biker "to get her away."
Martin's blood alcohol content was found to be 0.156, or nearly twice the legal limit, according to police.
Martin, who reportedly voiced threats toward the biker while on the way to the county jail, faces criminal charges of operating while intoxicated and battery.
