PORTAGE — A 53-year-old Portage man had part of his leg ripped off Thursday night after crashing his motorcycle in the 5500 block of Clem Road, according to police.
Bruce Babics, who lives near the crash scene and has reportedly been riding motorcycles most of his life, told emergency responders there was a problem with the throttle on the bike and he had been traveling 100 mph, according to police.
A witness told police she saw the motorcycle travel eastbound on Clem Road at what she thought was 65 mph, according to the incident report. The driver appeared to "swiggle" and lose control of the bike, she said.
She then heard the motorcycle collide with the rear of another vehicle.
Another witness said he heard the crash from inside his house and stepped outside to see the severed leg in the roadway, police said. He then notified his wife, who is a registered nurse, and helped keep the driver calm while his wife applied a tourniquet.
An officer arrived with another tourniquet and removed blankets, towels and bandages that had been placed on the driver's leg, which was severed at the middle of his femur, police said. The officer then placed his knee on the femoral artery in an attempt to stop the bleeding.
"I informed medics that my tourniquet did not appear to be tightening fully due to several bone fragments from his femur," according to police.
Babics was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.
The driver's wife reportedly told police Babics had left home just a short time before the crash and was out riding the motorcycle because it had not been driven in almost a year. She said her husband had never had a motorcycle accident in his life and was not drinking Thursday.