GRIFFITH — Alcohol is suspected in a crash early Sunday that threw a 30-year-old motorcyclist and his 23-year-old passenger onto railroad tracks after he drove through a landscaping barrier where a road dead-ends, police said.
The two Griffith residents were taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries, Griffith police Detective Sgt. Jim Sibley said.
The woman was later taken to an Illinois hospital for further treatment.
Griffith police were dispatched about 3:15 a.m. Sunday for a possible motorcycle crash.
Officers initially found a motorcycle near the Canadian National railroad tracks near the intersection of Wood Street and Columbia Avenue, Sibley said.
Police continued a search and found the two riders on the railroad tracks.
It appears the motorcycle crashed through a landscaping barrier where Columbia Avenue dead-ends at Wood Street, and the riders were thrown onto the tracks, Sibley said.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department assisted at the crash scene. Griffith police are handling the investigation.
Police asked CN to stop railroad traffic during the investigation at the scene, Sibley said.
Criminal charges against the driver were pending toxicology results, he said.