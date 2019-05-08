{{featured_button_text}}
Generic police accidents logo

CROWN POINT — A 17-year-old Crown Point boy was in critical condition after he was rear-ended while on a motorcycle Tuesday night by the driver of a pickup truck on U.S. 231, police said.

Lake County sheriff's police responded about 9:30 p.m. to the crash in the 5400 block of U.S. 231, west of Crown Point, department spokeswoman Pamela Jones said.

The driver of the motorcycle was westbound when he slowed to turn into a driveway, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck, an 85-year-old Monee man, hit the back of the motorcycle. The man told police he didn't see the motorcycle, Jones said.

The motorcycle driver was taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point hospital and later transferred to the University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago, where he was in critical condition, Jones said.

The Monee man was treated and released from Franciscan Health Crown Point, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Jones said May is Motorcycle Awareness Week. Sheriff Oscar Martinez urged drivers to watch for motorcycles.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Sarah covers crime, federal courts and breaking news for The Times. She joined the paper in 2004 after graduating from Purdue University Calumet.