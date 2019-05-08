CROWN POINT — A 17-year-old Crown Point boy was in critical condition after he was rear-ended while on a motorcycle Tuesday night by the driver of a pickup truck on U.S. 231, police said.
Lake County sheriff's police responded about 9:30 p.m. to the crash in the 5400 block of U.S. 231, west of Crown Point, department spokeswoman Pamela Jones said.
The driver of the motorcycle was westbound when he slowed to turn into a driveway, police said.
The driver of the pickup truck, an 85-year-old Monee man, hit the back of the motorcycle. The man told police he didn't see the motorcycle, Jones said.
The motorcycle driver was taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point hospital and later transferred to the University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago, where he was in critical condition, Jones said.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
The Monee man was treated and released from Franciscan Health Crown Point, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Jones said May is Motorcycle Awareness Week. Sheriff Oscar Martinez urged drivers to watch for motorcycles.
Akhali Milse Aaliya Thompson
Allen Scott Aldridge
Anisha Marie Burl
Anthony Dewitt Slater Jr.
Antwain Jamar Johnson
Aundrella Held
Avery Donald Charles Johnson
Avery Javon Johnson
Benjamin Joseph Papp
Brett Loyd
Briana D. Rice
Brianna Tychelle Easterling
Carla Bonea Lane
Carlos J. Larrea
Cartia Dominique Roberts
Charles Edward Watson
Cornell Lavelle Shepard
Cory Matthew Barnes
Cyril F. Ngwa
Damon Guy Hill III
Darris B. Galloway
Dasia Princess Bond
David Alan Sharp II
Delbert Troy Beshires
Dion Martell Totten
Douglas Daniel Sargent
Eddie L. Hurdle
Erin Nicole Garcia
Farren Amie Felus
Francisco Villagomez Jr.
Ismael Quintanilla
James Andrew Kmetz
Jaylean Antonio Ross
Jennifer A. Rakoczy
Jeremy Paul Falaschetti
John Dominique Velazquez
Jonathan David Van Drunen
Jonathan James Jimenez
Joseph Melvin Czerekaviczius
Justin James Sullivan
Kendra Rena McCracken
Mandi Marie Powers
Marco Antonio Gomez Jr.
Marcos Idelfonso Casares
Phillip Arthur Meece
Rex A. Eason Jr.
Ronald Tyrone Currie
Shatonda Dominique Jackson
Thomas Ernest Baigent III
Toni Renne Sykora
Ashley Nicole Keichinger
Brandon Michael Bisping
Celeste Gabriella Guzman
Charles Wallace Niblick
Darren Christopher Elijah
Dejon Carl Irving
John Alan Hunley Jr.
Joseph Gene Hall
Latrail Benjamin Johnson
Marc Steven Brady
Rachel Lee Ho
Robert Alan Day
Scott Allen Mace