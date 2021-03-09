Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash; investigators search for vehicle that fled scene, police say

A witness at the scene told Michigan City officers that a red four-door sedan was trying to cross all four lanes of East Michigan Boulevard. The sedan came from an alley on the north side of the road and was traveling southbound.

The sedan crossed in front of the motorcycle, which was traveling in the eastbound lanes of East Michigan Boulevard, according to police.

Evidence from the crash investigation showed the motorcycle swerved to avoid striking the sedan, causing Edson to lose control of the motorcycle, Urbanczyk said.

Edson and the woman fell off the motorcycle and hit the pavement. The red vehicle continued driving south on Dewey Street without stopping or rendering aid, leaving the two injured victims in the road, police said.

The area of the wreck was temporarily closed as crash investigators worked at the scene.

Michigan City police are now asking the public's help in identifying the red vehicle that fled the crash scene.

Witnesses said the red four-door vehicle looked similar to a Chevrolet Impala. Anyone with surveillance images, photos or phone recordings of the crash are urged to contact Michigan City Capt. Jeff Loniewski or Officer Brian Wright at 219-874-3221 at extension 1008.