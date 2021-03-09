Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash; investigators search for vehicle that fled scene, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Michigan City Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Myles Edson, 20, of Michigan City, died from his injuries before he was able to be transported via medical helicopter to a trauma center, said Michigan City Police Department Lt. Kevin Urbanczyk.
Around 2 p.m. first responders were called to a motorcycle crash in the intersection of Dewey Street and East Michigan Boulevard.
First responders arrived on scene to find a wrecked Harley Davidson and seriously injured motorcyclist and a female passenger lying in the eastbound lanes of East Michigan Boulevard.
Edson had suffered a severe head injury and his passenger, a 20-year-old Michigan City woman, had head injuries that were not life-threatening.
LaPorte County EMS responded and gave lifesaving medical attention to Edson while waiting for a Med Flight helicopter to transport him to a trauma center. Edson was taken via ambulance from the crash scene to the Michigan City Fire Department, where the medical helicopter was set to arrive.
The woman was taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City and is expected to recover, police said.
According to preliminary investigations, it appeared to be a hit-and-run crash between the motorcycle and a passenger car, Urbanczyk said.
A witness at the scene told Michigan City officers that a red four-door sedan was trying to cross all four lanes of East Michigan Boulevard. The sedan came from an alley on the north side of the road and was traveling southbound.
The sedan crossed in front of the motorcycle, which was traveling in the eastbound lanes of East Michigan Boulevard, according to police.
Evidence from the crash investigation showed the motorcycle swerved to avoid striking the sedan, causing Edson to lose control of the motorcycle, Urbanczyk said.
Edson and the woman fell off the motorcycle and hit the pavement. The red vehicle continued driving south on Dewey Street without stopping or rendering aid, leaving the two injured victims in the road, police said.
The area of the wreck was temporarily closed as crash investigators worked at the scene.
Michigan City police are now asking the public's help in identifying the red vehicle that fled the crash scene.
Witnesses said the red four-door vehicle looked similar to a Chevrolet Impala. Anyone with surveillance images, photos or phone recordings of the crash are urged to contact Michigan City Capt. Jeff Loniewski or Officer Brian Wright at 219-874-3221 at extension 1008.
Individuals can also contact the crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488 or the Michigan Police Department Facebook page through Facebook Messenger. Tipsters can request to stay anonymous.