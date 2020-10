Motorcyclist sent to hospital after being rear-ended while trying to turn into driveway, police say

SCHERERVILLE — A 63-year-old motorcyclist was taken to a hospital after he was rear-ended by a vehicle Tuesday night, police said.

At 7:45 p.m. first responders were called to a crash on Burr Street in Schererville, said police Cmdr. Jeff Cook.

A man was driving a Harley Davidson south on Burr Street when he stopped in traffic to turn into a driveway of a home in the 8900 block of Burr Street.

A 68-year-old man driving a car then hit the motorcyclist from behind. The motorcyclist was taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point and his current condition was unknown Tuesday night, though it is believed his injuries were not life-threatening, Cook said.

Police cited the driver of the car for unsafe vehicle operation and he was released from the scene.

Both the car and motorcycle were extensively damaged in the crash.

