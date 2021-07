Motorcyclist seriously injured in Crown Point crash, police say

CROWN POINT — A Crown Point man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening, police said.

First responders were called at 6:19 p.m. to a crash at North Street and Indiana Avenue, said Crown Point Chief of Police Pete Land.

A passenger vehicle and motorcycle had collided at the intersection.

The motorcycle was heading north on Indiana Avenue and was attempting to continue through the intersection. The driver of the southbound vehicle attempted to turn left onto North Street when it went into the path of the motorcycle, Land said.

Police noted the traffic light was green for north and south traffic at the time.

The motorcycle driver, a 24-year-old Crown Point man, suffered serious injuries to his head, leg and arm and he was taken to a local hospital.

The other vehicle's driver, a 75-year-old Demotte man, and his passenger were not injured.

The Crown Point Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team is currently investigating the crash. The area of the wreck was temporarily closed down Tuesday evening.

