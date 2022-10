Motorcyclist who fled cops, tumbled off bike found in possession of narcotics, police say

John Lowry John Lowry, 48, of Michigan City.

MICHIGAN CITY — Police tried to stop a Michigan City man on a motorcycle with no license plate before a tumultuous series of events led to his arrest Tuesday, Michigan City police said.

Officers were patrolling around 3:25 a.m. Tuesday on the 400 block of East 10th Street when they saw a motorcycle without a license plate traveling westbound. When the officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, the motorcyclist fled.

John Lowry, 48, of Michigan City, fell off his motorcycle near West Eighth Street and Grant Street and continued his attempted escape as officers followed. Police said they found him hiding behind a garage on the 200 block of Grant Avenue.

Lowry was in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia at the time of his arrest, police said. He faces charges of resisting law enforcement, unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of marijuana.

Lowry is being held in the LaPorte County Jail, police said.