Motorist critically injured by drunk driver, police say
Motorist critically injured by drunk driver, police say

LAPORTE — A 41-year-old Dyer man was arrested after police said he drove drunk and caused a head-on collision Thursday night that resulted in the other driver being airlifted from the scene with critical injuries.

James Geise faces a felony count of operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, and misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license with a prior violation.

The crash occurred shortly before 6 p.m. along U.S. 20 at County Road 250 East in rural Kankakee Township, according to LaPorte County police.

Police say Geise was travelling westbound in a pickup truck when he drove left of center to go around another westbound vehicle that had stopped along the highway to turn south on 250 East.

It was at that point he collided head-on with an eastbound vehicle driven by a 24-year-old South Bend woman, who was critically injured, police said. A 22-year-old Plymouth man, who was a passenger in that second car, suffered an upper body injury and was evaluated at the scene by emergency medical officials.

The crash remains under investigation and Geise was taken to the LaPorte County Jail and was given a $15,305 cash-only bond, police said.

