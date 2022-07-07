 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Motorist dies after striking guardrail, Region police say

  • 0
ambulance stock

A motorist died after a vehicle left a county road and struck a concrete bridge guardrail before bursting into flames, Newton County police said.

 Times file photo

A motorist died after a vehicle left a county road and struck a concrete bridge guardrail before bursting into flames, Newton County police said.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 150 East, north of 700 South, police said. The site is approximately two miles north of Brook.

It appears the 2008 Chrysler van was travelling north on the county road when it left the roadway and struck the guardrail, according to police. The impact killed the driver, who was the only occupant.

"Subsequently the vehicle caught fire," police said.

The name of the driver is being withheld at this time pending positive identification.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine's Sloviansk 'shelled daily', residents urged to evacuate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts