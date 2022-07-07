Motorist dies after striking guardrail, Region police say

A motorist died after a vehicle left a county road and struck a concrete bridge guardrail before bursting into flames, Newton County police said.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 150 East, north of 700 South, police said. The site is approximately two miles north of Brook.

It appears the 2008 Chrysler van was travelling north on the county road when it left the roadway and struck the guardrail, according to police. The impact killed the driver, who was the only occupant.

"Subsequently the vehicle caught fire," police said.

The name of the driver is being withheld at this time pending positive identification.