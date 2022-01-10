 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motorist falsely thought he did not need permit for 'ghost gun,' Porter County police say
0 Comments
alert urgent

Motorist falsely thought he did not need permit for 'ghost gun,' Porter County police say

  • 0
Davonte Biddings

Davonte Biddings

 Provided

UNION TOWNSHIP — A 28-year-old Gary man faces a weapons charge after attempting to convince police he did not need a carry permit because he had a "ghost gun," according to the incident report.

"Davonte (Biddings) would go on to continue the thought of him not needing a permit and provided a random google search as his evidence," Porter County police said.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers around Munster in the midst of the holiday season.

The National Police Foundation says the term ghost guns is, "derived from the fact that these firearms are un-serialized, difficult to trace, and often remain invisible to the tracking and regulation covering traditionally manufactured firearms."

They include, "a wide range of homemade or improvised firearms."

Biddings reportedly told the officer during the traffic stop at 12:33 a.m. Sunday in the area of Ind. 149 and Ind. 130 that he had the the loaded pistol under his leg.

Police said they took possession of the 10mm handgun composed of mismatched parts with no serial numbers. The gun had one round in the chamber and 14 in the magazine.

Biddings did not have a concealed carry permit and had been arrested twice before for failing to have a permit, police said.

He was taken into custody and faces a charge of pistol no permit, according to the incident report.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hindu followers walk across fiery coals to show devotion to prove faith

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts