Motorist falsely thought he did not need permit for 'ghost gun,' Porter County police say

UNION TOWNSHIP — A 28-year-old Gary man faces a weapons charge after attempting to convince police he did not need a carry permit because he had a "ghost gun," according to the incident report.

"Davonte (Biddings) would go on to continue the thought of him not needing a permit and provided a random google search as his evidence," Porter County police said.

The National Police Foundation says the term ghost guns is, "derived from the fact that these firearms are un-serialized, difficult to trace, and often remain invisible to the tracking and regulation covering traditionally manufactured firearms."

They include, "a wide range of homemade or improvised firearms."

Biddings reportedly told the officer during the traffic stop at 12:33 a.m. Sunday in the area of Ind. 149 and Ind. 130 that he had the the loaded pistol under his leg.

Police said they took possession of the 10mm handgun composed of mismatched parts with no serial numbers. The gun had one round in the chamber and 14 in the magazine.