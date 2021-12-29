 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motorist killed after being struck by two semi-trucks in snowy crash on U.S. 20, police say
alert urgent

Motorist killed after being struck by two semi-trucks in snowy crash on U.S. 20, police say

LaPorte County fatal crash

A car involved in a fatal crash Tuesday on a snow-covered section of U.S. 20 in LaPorte County.

 Provided

LAPORTE — A 22-year-old driver was killed Tuesday when his eastbound vehicle slid into oncoming traffic on a snowy section of U.S. 20 and was struck by two semi-trucks, LaPorte County police said.

Police said they were notified of the crash shortly before noon and responded to the area of U.S. 20 and Wilhelm Road.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with Region firefighters.

They arrived to find driver Chance M. Van Dyne, of Omaha, Nebraska, dead.

Police determined Van Dyne's 1999 Ford Crown Victoria slid into the westbound lanes, where a Portage man driving a semi-truck merged left in an attempt to avoid a crash before Van Dyne's vehicle collided with the trailer being pulled by the truck, police said.

Van Dyne's vehicle then spun into the path of a second westbound semi-truck that was unable to avoid striking the driver's side of the car.

The young man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the two truck drivers escaped injury, police said.

"Toxicology test results are pending," according to police.

Police had reported Tuesday that the crash temporarily shut down the westbound lanes of the highway.

Other crashes were reported around the Region near the same time as the area experienced its first significant snowfall of the season.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

India cuts off funding for Mother Teresa's charity

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts