Motorist killed after being struck by two semi-trucks in snowy crash on U.S. 20, police say

LAPORTE — A 22-year-old driver was killed Tuesday when his eastbound vehicle slid into oncoming traffic on a snowy section of U.S. 20 and was struck by two semi-trucks, LaPorte County police said.

Police said they were notified of the crash shortly before noon and responded to the area of U.S. 20 and Wilhelm Road.

They arrived to find driver Chance M. Van Dyne, of Omaha, Nebraska, dead.

Police determined Van Dyne's 1999 Ford Crown Victoria slid into the westbound lanes, where a Portage man driving a semi-truck merged left in an attempt to avoid a crash before Van Dyne's vehicle collided with the trailer being pulled by the truck, police said.

Van Dyne's vehicle then spun into the path of a second westbound semi-truck that was unable to avoid striking the driver's side of the car.

The young man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the two truck drivers escaped injury, police said.

"Toxicology test results are pending," according to police.

Police had reported Tuesday that the crash temporarily shut down the westbound lanes of the highway.