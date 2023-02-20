HAMMOND — A driver was killed and a passenger injured in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning on the northbound Indianapolis Boulevard exit ramp from eastbound Interstate 80/94, police said.
According to Indiana State Police, troopers found a 2014 Chevrolet Impala rolled over and resting on its roof in the ditch around 2 a.m. when officers arrived at the crash scene.
Police said the driver was ejected from the car and ended up pinned under the vehicle. The driver later died at a hospital from injuries suffered in the crash.
A passenger, who was wearing a seat belt, was removed from the vehicle and transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The Lake County coroner's office has not yet publicly identified the driver of the vehicle.
Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor to the crash, police said.
