Motorist nabbed on gun charge, warrants after leading pursuit, Valpo cops say

VALPARAISO — A 25-year-old Chicago man is in custody after allegedly leading police on a pursuit along Interstate 94 Tuesday morning, Valparaiso police Capt. Joe Hall said.

A Valparaiso police officer, working as part of a county highway interdiction team, attempted to stop the vehicle along the westbound lanes of I-94 in the Duneland area, Hall said.

The vehicle fled, at which time Indiana State Police and the Lake County Sheriff's Department picked up the pursuit and nabbed the driver, he said.

The driver, later identified as Quinton Hawkins, was taken to the Porter County jail and faces felony counts of felon in possession of a firearm and fleeing law enforcement in a motor vehicle, Hall said.

Hawkins is also wanted on two warrants from LaPorte County on a traffic violation and a charge of identity deception, police said.