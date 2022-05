Motorist passed out in front of store had drugs, loaded gun, Portage police say

PORTAGE — Police say a 42-year-old Hobart man found passed out in a vehicle outside a local store appeared to be in the midst of doing drugs and had a loaded hand gun in his nearby glove box.

David Sons, 42, was taken into custody and faces two counts of possessing a legend drug, two counts of possessing a controlled substance and possession of cocaine, all felonies, police said. He also faces misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

A police officer said he responded at 12:40 a.m. Friday to a report of a man slumped over the wheel of his vehicle outside Walgreens at 6001 Central Ave.

The man, who had reportedly been at the spot for an hour, was found with a small zip seal baggie with a white residue on the seat between his legs, police said.

Unsure if the man was breathing, the officer said he opened the vehicle door at which time Sons woke up.

"The male raised his hands from his lap and I observed a cut white plastic straw in his right hand, which I believed to be used for introducing illegal substances into the body," the incident report says.

Police said they found a vape pen and two unopened boxes of THC vape cartridges in the vehicle. Also found were various pills, 4 grams of cocaine and a .38-caliber handgun loaded with four live rounds.

