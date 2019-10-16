PORTAGE — A 39-year-old Chesterton man struck and damaged another vehicle Tuesday night while attempting to park outside the Portage 16 IMAX Theater, police said.
Rather than report the offense or flee the area, Ramze Hassan parked an aisle away and went inside to see a movie where he was later arrested by police on a preliminary misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
The owners of the struck vehicle said they left the theater shortly after 8 p.m. and discovered their 2012 Buick Enclave damaged in the parking lot, Portage police said. A witness had left a note on their vehicle and it led them to a nearby silver 2008 Toyota Tacoma that reportedly struck their vehicle.
Another motorist who witnessed the hit-and-run reportedly told police he saw the Toyota strike the Buick while attempting to park. The Toyota stopped after the collision and then drove to the next aisle and parked without checking for damage to either vehicle, police said.
The driver, later identified as Hassan, went into the theater, police said.
"I asked (witness) if it was possible the pickup truck driver did not realize he hit the Buick," police said. "(The witness) stated both vehicles shook pretty hard on impact and it should have been pretty obvious he hit something."
The witness who left the note and contact information told police the same version of events.
Police said they found damage on both vehicles that matched the description of events given by the witnesses.
Police located Hassan in a theater and he denied striking another vehicle, according to the incident report. He reportedly told police he changed parking spots because "he wanted to park closer to the theater."
After it was pointed out that both spots were about the same distance from theater, Hassan said he might have struck another vehicle, but was not sure.
"He advised he had not been in an accident before and he didn't know what to do," police said.
