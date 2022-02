Motorist who endangered trooper in pursuit is wanted on rape charges, police say

Indiana State Police say a motorist, who led a local pursuit early Wednesday and attempted to cause a trooper to crash, wound up being wanted elsewhere in the state on rape charges.

Jaquis L. Brown, 34, of Lawrence, Indiana, added two felony counts of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor reckless driving, resisting and driving while suspended to his legal woes, state police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

A trooper stopped Brown for speeding shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday along Interstate 65 in Merrillville when Brown fled north at excessive speeds, Fifield said.

"During the pursuit, the suspect made several movements with his vehicle in an attempt to make the pursuing officer crash," police said.

The pursuit continued west on Ridge Road to Martin Luther King Drive where Brown abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, Fifield said.

The trooper soon caught up to Brown, who continued to resist, according to police. He was taken into custody with the help of Hobart police.

"A passenger that was in the vehicle was released and is not facing any charges," Fifield said.

It was later learned Brown was wanted on warrants out of Marion County on charges of rape, criminal confinement and sexual battery, police said.

"Mr. Brown also had a misdemeanor warrant for driving while suspended through LaPorte County, Fifield said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.