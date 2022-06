Motorist with loaded gun led Porter County cops on chase in stolen vehicle, report says

BURNS HARBOR — Porter County police say a 21-year-old man who was armed with a loaded handgun with one round in the chamber led a vehicle and foot pursuit Wednesday after being nabbed in a stolen vehicle.

Marquis Crawford, of Wisconsin, claimed he had purchased the silver 2021 Kia Forte from a group of men wearing ski masks and had been directed to the vehicle by a friend he was unable to identify, according to the incident report.

The Porter County police officer said that after hearing of a vehicle reported stolen in South Bend may be headed west, he spotted it speeding westbound along U.S. 20 in Burns Harbor.

When the officer turned on his emergency lights to stop the vehicle, he said the driver, later identified as Crawford, attempted to flee by driving on the right shoulder of U.S. 20 around other vehicles stopped for a traffic light. Crawford then drove to the westbound Interstate 94 exit ramp, hit a sign and wound up in a ditch, before heading the wrong direction on the ramp.

Crawford stopped driving before reaching I-94, fled the vehicle on foot and police saw him place an item near a small tree, according to the incident report.

The officer said he pursued on foot and apprehended Crawford.

He then proceeded to tell his story about buying the vehicle in Michigan City from the masked group of people.

"I asked Marquis if this was normal to him and he stated he probably shouldn't have made a business deal with such people," police said.

Crawford admitted to stashing the .40-caliber handgun by the tree, and police said they found it loaded with one round in the chamber. The gun had its serial numbers removed and Crawford does not have any firearm permits, police said.

Police further discovered the vehicle in question had been started without keys and that the ignition had been damaged as part of that process.

Crawford faces felony counts of possessing a firearm with missing serial numbers and possessing a stolen vehicle, and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and possessing a pistol without a permit.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.