Motorists nabbed with large quantity of liquid drug, police say

LAPORTE — Two New York men were arrested this week after they were found to be in possession of a large quantity of an unidentified liquid drug, LaPorte County police said.

The men's vehicle was stopped late Wednesday morning along a local stretch of the eastbound Indiana Toll Road after being seen abruptly changing lanes.

Police said a search of the vehicle revealed the liquid drug.

Nathan A. Becoats, 26, and Tevaughn D. Carver, 28, both of Rochester, New York were arrested and charged with a felony count of dealing in a controlled substance, police said. They were held on $20,005 cash-only bonds.

