Mugshot released of Valpo man accused in double shooting; charges coming, police say

VALPARAISO — Police have released the mugshot of 19-year-old Joseph Scott of Valparaiso, who is accused of shooting two others at an apartment building Wednesday morning.
Scott, who remains in custody at the Porter County Jail, faces a felony charge of battery causing serious bodily injury with the use of a deadly weapon, police have said.
Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said official charges and more details of the alleged offense could come later Thursday.
Valparaiso police had no updates Thursday morning on the case as their investigation continues. They have yet to release a motive in the shooting.
The male shooting victim was flown to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois, where he was listed late Wednesday afternoon in stable but critical condition, police said.
The female shooting victim was flown to University of Chicago Medical Center and was in stable condition Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The victims' ages have not been released by police.
Valparaiso police said they were called out at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday to assist emergency medical officials with the two gunshot victims at an apartment building in the 600 block of East Glendale Boulevard.
Scott, who was apprehended on scene when police arrived, "indicated he was responsible for the actions," police said.
Police have said it was an isolated event.
"There is no danger to the public," Valparaiso police Capt. Joe Hall said.
No one was present at the adjacent Family House of Porter County, a children's social services organization, at the time of the shooting, Hall said.
Ashlie Ann Patz
Brian Thomas Gill
Clarence Wayne Bess
David James Dishno Jr.
David Jeffrey Allen
Donald Casey Summers
Elijah Gregory Fleming
Erica Lashawnte Gage
Grant Steven Zrodlowski
Jacob Martin Williams
Jake Merlin Rempis
Jennifer Marie Crisman
John Adam Davaney
John Edgar Fields
Lisandra Obedula Thompson
Moelinda Tienisha Biggs
Pamela Jane Stallings
Portia Lynn Bennett
Randall Curtis Reno Sr.
Steven Wayne Patterson
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.