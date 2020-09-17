Mugshot released of Valpo man accused in double shooting; charges coming, police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Police have released the mugshot of 19-year-old Joseph Scott of Valparaiso, who is accused of shooting two others at an apartment building Wednesday morning.

Scott, who remains in custody at the Porter County Jail, faces a felony charge of battery causing serious bodily injury with the use of a deadly weapon, police have said.

Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said official charges and more details of the alleged offense could come later Thursday.

Valparaiso police had no updates Thursday morning on the case as their investigation continues. They have yet to release a motive in the shooting.

The male shooting victim was flown to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois, where he was listed late Wednesday afternoon in stable but critical condition, police said.

The female shooting victim was flown to University of Chicago Medical Center and was in stable condition Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The victims' ages have not been released by police.

Valparaiso police said they were called out at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday to assist emergency medical officials with the two gunshot victims at an apartment building in the 600 block of East Glendale Boulevard.