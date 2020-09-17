 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mugshot released of Valpo man accused in double shooting; charges coming, police say
breaking urgent

Mugshot released of Valpo man accused in double shooting; charges coming, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Joseph Scott

Joseph Scott

 Provided

VALPARAISO — Police have released the mugshot of 19-year-old Joseph Scott of Valparaiso, who is accused of shooting two others at an apartment building Wednesday morning.

Scott, who remains in custody at the Porter County Jail, faces a felony charge of battery causing serious bodily injury with the use of a deadly weapon, police have said.

Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said official charges and more details of the alleged offense could come later Thursday.

Valparaiso police had no updates Thursday morning on the case as their investigation continues. They have yet to release a motive in the shooting.

The male shooting victim was flown to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois, where he was listed late Wednesday afternoon in stable but critical condition, police said.

The female shooting victim was flown to University of Chicago Medical Center and was in stable condition Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The victims' ages have not been released by police. 

Valparaiso police said they were called out at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday to assist emergency medical officials with the two gunshot victims at an apartment building in the 600 block of East Glendale Boulevard.

Scott, who was apprehended on scene when police arrived, "indicated he was responsible for the actions," police said.

Police have said it was an isolated event.

"There is no danger to the public," Valparaiso police Capt. Joe Hall said.

No one was present at the adjacent Family House of Porter County, a children's social services organization, at the time of the shooting, Hall said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts